Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $141.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 533.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 604.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Articles

