Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

