Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.70.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.88. Moderna has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,614,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,982,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,305,510.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,530 shares of company stock valued at $12,500,882 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Moderna by 7.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Moderna by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,025,000 after buying an additional 210,985 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Moderna by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $1,617,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 366,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,244,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

