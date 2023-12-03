Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Price Target to $24.00

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. Nano-X Imaging has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $379.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 989.26% and a negative return on equity of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNOX. FMR LLC raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 13,763.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

