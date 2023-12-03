Financial Analysis: Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) and Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG)

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) and Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Broadridge Financial Solutions and Capstone Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 4 2 0 2.33 Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $173.67, suggesting a potential downside of 11.12%. Given Broadridge Financial Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Broadridge Financial Solutions is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadridge Financial Solutions $6.06 billion 3.79 $630.60 million $5.63 34.71 Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Capstone Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Capstone Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.81% 42.48% 10.55% Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -1.99, meaning that its share price is 299% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats Capstone Technologies Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions. It also offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution; data-driven solutions and an end-to-end platform for content management, composition, and omni-channel distribution of regulatory, marketing, and transactional information, as well as mutual fund trade processing services; solutions for public corporations and mutual funds; data and analytics solutions; SEC filing and capital markets transaction services; registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services; and omni-channel customer communications solutions, as well as operates Broadridge Communications Cloud platform that creates, delivers, and manages communications and customer engagement activities. Its Global Technology and Operations segment provides solutions that automate the front-to-back transaction lifecycle of equity, mutual fund, fixed income, foreign exchange and exchange-traded derivatives, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearing and settlement, reference data management, reconciliations, securities financing and collateral management, asset servicing, compliance and regulatory reporting, portfolio accounting, and custody-related services. This segment also offers business process outsourcing services; technology solutions, such portfolio management, compliance, fee billing, and operational support solutions; and capital market and wealth and investment management solutions. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

About Capstone Technologies Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. intends to operate as a holding company. It engages in customer data platform market, and provides software design, development, and other services. The company was formerly known as China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. in April 2017. Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

