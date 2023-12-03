Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) & HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tiga Acquisition and HealthStream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A HealthStream 0 1 1 0 2.50

HealthStream has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.73%. Given HealthStream’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HealthStream is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of HealthStream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and HealthStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91% HealthStream 4.72% 4.10% 2.79%

Risk and Volatility

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthStream has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and HealthStream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A HealthStream $266.83 million 2.87 $12.09 million $0.43 58.86

Tiga Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HealthStream.

Summary

HealthStream beats Tiga Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services. The company also provides applications for learning, performance appraisal, competency management, disclosure management, clinical assessment and development, simulation-based education, quality management, and industry training. In addition, it offers VerityStream that delivers enterprise-class solutions to transform the healthcare provider experience for ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care facilities, clinics, medical groups, and other healthcare organizations; EchoCredentialing and MSOW platforms that manage medical staff credentialing, enrollment, and privileging processes for hospitals; and EchoOneApp, a provider enrollment platform for medical groups. Further, the company provides CredentialMyDoc, a credentialing and enrollment SaaS solution for medical groups and surgery centers; and CredentialStream, a SaaS-based provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution. It offers its solutions in healthcare industry companies that include private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through direct sales teams. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

