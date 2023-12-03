Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Up 8.3 %

RBCN stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. Rubicon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.34.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Rubicon Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

About Rubicon Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RBCN Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.