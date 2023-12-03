Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Stock Up 8.3 %
RBCN stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. Rubicon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.34.
Rubicon Technology Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th.
About Rubicon Technology
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
