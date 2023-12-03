StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The company has a market cap of $152.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 215,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 561,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

