Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $408.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $184.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orthofix Medical

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $101,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,480.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,592,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,836,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Featured Articles

