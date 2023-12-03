Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.34.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of -108.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $35.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $53,958.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,468. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $53,958.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,468. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,606. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $35,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

