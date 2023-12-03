Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NMM stock opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $323.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 705,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 315,680 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 231,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 65,281 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 41,675 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.