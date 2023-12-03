IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on IceCure Medical from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

ICCM stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. IceCure Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in IceCure Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

