HC Wainwright Boosts Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Price Target to $4.00

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitfarms’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BITF. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday, November 20th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Bitfarms from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Bitfarms Trading Up 16.1 %

Bitfarms stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $460.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Bitfarms will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bitfarms by 240.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,589 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Bitfarms by 10,645.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,988,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Bitfarms by 745.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,023,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 902,708 shares in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

