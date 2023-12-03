Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $460.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s FY2025 earnings at $22.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LII. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennox International from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $455.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a sector perform rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $378.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $396.18.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $418.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. Lennox International has a one year low of $232.00 and a one year high of $418.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.87.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.64. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 2,262.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total transaction of $808,649.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,913.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total transaction of $808,649.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,913.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Nassab sold 1,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.40, for a total value of $439,427.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,007 shares of company stock worth $4,620,119 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Lennox International by 43.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at $63,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

