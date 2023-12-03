Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given “Underperform” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their underperform rating on shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MRCY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Mercury Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.29.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Price Performance

MRCY opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.08. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.54, a PEG ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.32). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $180.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 63,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $2,178,034.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,217,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,535,047.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 63,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $2,178,034.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,217,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,535,047.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $63,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 343,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,497,640 and sold 5,708 shares valued at $217,707. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.