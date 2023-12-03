Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

MXCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MXCT

MaxCyte Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. MaxCyte has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 98.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MaxCyte will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 20,200 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,362.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,550 shares of company stock worth $187,800. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXCT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MaxCyte during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MaxCyte by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxCyte

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.