Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.07.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.2 %

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.52. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,293,414,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,553,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 353,364 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

