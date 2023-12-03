Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.32.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE FL opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mary N. Dillon purchased 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $100,116.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at $502,382.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,178 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $701,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Foot Locker by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $59,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,389 shares during the period.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

