Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPRI. Guggenheim cut Capri from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Capri from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup cut Capri from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Capri from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Get Capri alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Capri

Capri Stock Down 0.0 %

CPRI stock opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. Capri has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.04.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Capri by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Capri by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Capri by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Capri by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.