Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Buckle Stock Performance

BKE opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. Buckle has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.67.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk bought 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,547.95. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 85,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,102.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after buying an additional 44,444 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 476,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after buying an additional 180,581 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

