StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.82. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.09% and a negative net margin of 279.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

