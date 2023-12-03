ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ExlService to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.67.

ExlService stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81. ExlService has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $37.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Equities analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 439.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ExlService by 944.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 452.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

