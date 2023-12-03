Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.30.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

RARE stock opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.73. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.96.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 154.87% and a negative return on equity of 346.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $1,604,032.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,743 shares in the company, valued at $20,103,385.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $1,604,032.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,103,385.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,626.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,894 shares of company stock worth $3,227,244 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 112,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

