Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company's stock.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

Shares of DM opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.63. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 232.98%. The firm had revenue of $42.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Desktop Metal

About Desktop Metal

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 29.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 25.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 11.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

