Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Shares of DM opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.63. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 232.98%. The firm had revenue of $42.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million.
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
