Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CTG opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a market cap of $168.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Computer Task Group
About Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Computer Task Group
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.