Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a market cap of $168.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Computer Task Group

About Computer Task Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth about $85,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

