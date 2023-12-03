Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.75.

PCTY stock opened at $159.88 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $139.40 and a 1-year high of $235.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.58.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.26, for a total transaction of $730,858.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,053.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.26, for a total value of $730,858.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,053.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,305 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Paylocity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 18.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

