Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley downgraded Avid Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $27.05 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.05 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Avid Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Avid Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $33.41.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $91.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.37 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avid Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Avid Technology by 145.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 90,658 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 6.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 207,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $585,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $7,047,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 14.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 266,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after buying an additional 34,650 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

