StockNews.com Upgrades Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CUZ. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Cousins Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $28.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.