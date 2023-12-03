StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.07. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

