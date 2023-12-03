Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LQDT

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Liquidity Services stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.43 million, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.42. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $439,571.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,116,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,586,325.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 6,964 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $118,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 25,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $439,571.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,116,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,586,325.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,936 shares of company stock valued at $573,140 over the last ninety days. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 50.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.