CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASI

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ CASI opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.