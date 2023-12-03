Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

SPLP opened at $38.90 on Thursday. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $828.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.45.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $492.25 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $101,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 129,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,347. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $101,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 129,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,347. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $85,321.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 117,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,461.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,984 shares of company stock valued at $390,599. 75.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $287,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,308,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,785,000 after acquiring an additional 80,840 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

See Also

