Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $547.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

