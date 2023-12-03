Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $88.00 at Citigroup

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.31. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,692,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,609,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,692,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $57,609,517.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,565,000 after buying an additional 649,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after buying an additional 484,293 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,311,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

