JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $57.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.28. Braze has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $56.69.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,462,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,107,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,462,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,107,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $108,927.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,567 shares of company stock valued at $12,147,983 over the last 90 days. 26.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

