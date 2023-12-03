JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $115.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.17. The company has a market capitalization of $146.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after buying an additional 26,280,764 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,089 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,191 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.