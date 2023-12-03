Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Cut to $122.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $132.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.69.

Shares of CPT opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $127.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.23 and a 200 day moving average of $101.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

