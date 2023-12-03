JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $82.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.03. The firm has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

