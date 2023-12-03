Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Raised to $101.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DUK. Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.55.

NYSE:DUK opened at $92.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

