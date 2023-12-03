Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Lowered to $183.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.65.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $178.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $225.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.56.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190 in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,056,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,570,000 after purchasing an additional 674,785 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

