Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
NYSE:UFI opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Unifi has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $118.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22.
Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.24). Unifi had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $138.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Unifi will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Unifi during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Unifi by 581.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.
