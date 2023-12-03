Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Unifi Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UFI opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Unifi has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $118.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.24). Unifi had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $138.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Unifi will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 7,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $48,586.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,798,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,140,563.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 62,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $420,916.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,858,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,545,070.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $48,586.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,798,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,140,563.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $82,200. 12.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Unifi during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Unifi by 581.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

