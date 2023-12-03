Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

