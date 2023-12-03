West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WST. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $381.25.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $351.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $224.15 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.