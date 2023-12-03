Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.82. Ashford has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $17.54.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.70 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashford will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

