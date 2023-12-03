National Bankshares Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$18.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$24.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$26.44.

Shares of FM opened at C$11.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$10.89 and a 52 week high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6493185 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

