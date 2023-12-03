Morgan Stanley Boosts EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $39.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of EQT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of EQT from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.38.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.65. EQT has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of EQT by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $798,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526,875 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in EQT by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 788,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 96,119 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in EQT by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

