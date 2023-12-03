Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambrx Biopharma has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Ambrx Biopharma Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Ambrx Biopharma

NYSE AMAM opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88.

In related news, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 12,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $125,479.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ambrx Biopharma news, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 12,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $125,479.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 50,012 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,117.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,460,049 shares of company stock valued at $28,763,117. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

