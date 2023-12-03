SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.43. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCB. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in SuperCom by 126.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

