StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.83.

Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $136.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 9,136,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 4,253,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 227.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,881,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,146,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 614,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 95.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $3,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

