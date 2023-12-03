Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $23.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $221.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 62.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 279.1% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 61,952 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 150,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

